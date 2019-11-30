Gohmert: Calling Hunter Biden as a Witness ‘More of a Sideshow’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Judiciary Committee member Louie Gohmert (R-TX) stated that calling Hunter Biden as a witness is “more of a sideshow.”

According to Gohmert, that was because Hunter Biden didn’t hold a government position.

Gohmert called for the whistleblower, former NSC employee Abigail Grace, and former NSC employee Sean Misko to be called as witnesses.

Host Ed Henry then asked Gohmert about calling Hunter Biden as a witness.

Gohmert responded, “That’s more of a sideshow. Because the real corruption is not with Hunter Biden. He wasn’t in a position of — a government position. The question is Joe Biden.”

“And they’re saying, oh, gee, this is bribery,” he continued. “That means information has to be considered as monetary, and the court — Supreme Court has made clear that’s not a political gift. But the real trick is if information is a bribe, then, all of that information the Hillary campaign got from Ukraine — from the Ukrainians, that makes them guilty of bribery.”

