GOP Rep. Arrington: Pelosi Will Use USMCA ‘to Get Moderate Dems to Support Impeachment’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX) argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will use the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as a bargaining chip “to get moderate Democrats to support impeachment.”

Arrington said, “Nancy Pelosi’s been playing politics, Ed, with this. This has been on her desk for a year. She doesn’t want the president to get credit, A. And B., she’s going to use this as a chip to get moderate Democrats to support impeachment.”

Arrington continued that even though he thinks such tactics are “a terrible calculation,” whether the deal passes is ultimately what matters.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett