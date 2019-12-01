House Judiciary Dem Jeffries: No Clue who Nadler’s Impeachment Witnesses Are

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) admitted just three days before the committee is going call witnesses at the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump, their identities are being kept secret.

When asked who will testify Wednesday, Jeffries said, “That’s a question best directed at Chairman Nadler. The committee hasn’t been provided with that information yet. I think they are trying to work out the details.”

He added, “If the president would like to come forward and present an actual witness who can provide some exculpatory information as to why the aid was withheld, we all would welcome that.”

