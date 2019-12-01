MSNBC Mistakes Ousted Navy Secretary with White Supremacist Richard Spencer

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” while covering former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer ouster, a graphic included a photo of white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Before going to break host Reid quickly issued a correction by saying, “I want to make a quick correction, this is a pretty big correction, earlier in this segment, as we were talking about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer. Very deeply sorry for that mistake.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN