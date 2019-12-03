Cotton: ‘Strong Case’ for ‘Whistleblower,’ Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff to Be Called as Fact Witnesses in Senate Impeachment Trial

During an interview that aired during Tuesday’s broadcast of Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said there was a “strong case” to be made for the so-called whistleblower, former Vice President Joe Biden son Hunter Biden and House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be called as fact witnesses during a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

However, Cotton said that the decision would be up to the president’s lawyers.

“I think there’s a strong case they should be fact witnesses in the Senate, Hugh,” Cotton said. “Now ultimately, I think that decision will be up to the President’s lawyers in the impeachment trial. But whatever you think about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, you cannot dispute, unless you are the most kind of in-the-bag partisan for not just the Biden family and the Democrats, but the kind of Beltway establishment, that there was a gross conflict of interest in Hunter Biden being on the board of a Ukrainian oligarch’s company while Joe Biden was the point man for U.S. policy. Perhaps there’s nothing there, but it certainly is worth reviewing, and it certainly goes to the President’s thinking whenever he’s made statements that he wanted Burisma investigated.”

