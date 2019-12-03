MSNBC’s Deutsch: Tucker Carlson Is a Blowhard ‘Putz’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor Donny Deutsch called Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “putz.”

Monday night on his show Carlson said Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t hate America as much as media “mouth-breathers” like NBC News anchor Chuck Todd.

On the same show, Carlson said, “I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia. And I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine. That is my view.”

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said, “What happened to Tucker Carlson? He used to work at The Weekly Standard if I don’t forget. Where did he go wrong? Maybe because the winds have blown it a different way. And while I bring up the Bush administration, I think we need to hear from the most senior people in the Bush administration. I miss President Bush’s voice. I would like to hear more from Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. We need those people to weigh in because the Republican Party people weighing in right now have forgotten about these basic facts about national security.”

Deutsch said, “Why do we even dignify Tucker Carlson? He’s a blowhard. He’s a putz. Who the hell is Tucker Carlson?”

Deutsch said, “He does have three and four million viewers, but let’s not forget, he’s a blowhard, he’s ignorant, and he’s a putz.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN