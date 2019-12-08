Graham: We Will End Impeachment Trial ‘As Quickly As Possible’ — When 51 Senators Have Had Enough

On this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he would work to end a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as soon as possible.

Graham said, “Here’s what I’m going to do with the trial: I’m going to try to get it over as quickly as possible, listen to the House case — let them present their case. If there’s nothing new and dramatic, I would be ready to vote, and we can do all this other stuff in congressional oversight.”

He added, “I am saying that I’m going to end this as quickly as I can for the good of the country. When 51 of us say we’ve heard enough, the trial is going to end. The president’s going to be acquitted. He may want to call Schiff. He may want to call Hunter Biden. He may want to call Joe Biden. But here’s my advice to the president: if the Senate is ready to vote and acquit you, you should celebrate that. We can look at this other stuff outside of impeachment. Impeachment is tearing the country apart. I don’t want to give it any more credibility than it deserves.”

