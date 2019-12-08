Wasserman Schultz on Impeachment: Trump Will ‘Cower in a Corner’ Due to His Guilt

On Sunday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) predicted on CNN that President Donald Trump was “going to cower in the corner” because of his guilt, referring to the so-called impeachment inquiry.

Wasserman Schultz said, “What came to my mind when I heard that he again refused to participate in his own defense is that the innocent defend themselves vigorously and vociferously, the guilty hide, obstruct, lie and obfuscate. It’s very clear that President Trump is going to cower in the corner because he is absolutely guilty of all of those— of an abuse of power, of obstructing Congress, of trying to get a foreign power to interfere in our elections for his own personal and political benefit and withheld vital foreign aid that was appropriations law.”

“And if those aren’t impeachable offenses, then as one of the constitutional scholars said last week, nothing is,” she continued. “The Founding Fathers intended for us to not allow any president to be above the law, and that’s what we’re proceeding with this week, so that we can make sure that the American people can have confidence in their elected officials that we’ll uphold our oath that we swore to defend the Constitution which the president has violated.”

