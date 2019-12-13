Meghan McCain to Tom Steyer: It’s Not Fair ‘You Bought Your Way’ into the Debate

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain challenged Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer on buying his position in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

McCain said, “Between you and Mayor Bloomberg, you have spent $200 million on political ads. That hasn’t helped you very much in the polls, but you did make it to the next debate stage. I think you bought your way there. And I don’t think it’s fair that you are there and Cory Booker isn’t. Change my mind.”

Steyer said, “For every single person who wants to be the democratic nominee, the question is, what is your message? Are you saying something differential, important that the American people trust you on? So let me say this. I have a message. This government is broken. It’s been bought by corporations. We’re not going to get any of the progressive policies that Democrats are talking about until somebody gets us back to the government of, by, and for the people.”

McCain shot back, “It’s good you have $100 million to get your Facebook ads. I’m completely unconvinced by this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN