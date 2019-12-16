GOP Rep. Ratcliffe: ‘I’ll Be Surprised’ if ‘Less than Six’ Democrats Defect on Impeachment

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) predicted that “between six and ten” Democrats will defect on the impeachment vote and said he’ll be “surprised” if fewer than six defect.

Ratcliffe responded to a question [relevant exchange begins around 10:30] on how many Democrats he thinks will defect on the impeachment vote by stating, “I think somewhere between six and ten. I think — I’ll be surprised if it’s less than six. If they get close to ten, double digits, it’s just — I mean, there’s no way the Democrats will be able to message that.”

