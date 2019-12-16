Robert De Niro: I Would ‘Disown’ My Children if They Were Anything Like Trump’s Family

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” actor Robert De Niro said if his children acted like President Donald Trump’s children, he would disown them.

During a discussion about the president, Joy Behar said, “You also talk about his children, and you say that they’re like a gangster family too.”

De Niro said, “I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what they kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them. I would have a serious talk with them — I would have a serious talk with them. First of all, it’s an impossibility. My kids are not like that, of course, but if I disagreed with them on things of principle, I would say, and they felt it, and we do now.”

