Graham: I Think Trump’s Acquittal ‘Will Be Bipartisan’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he thinks that there will be bipartisan support for acquitting President Trump in the Senate.

Graham said, “We’re going to acquit the president. I think it will be bipartisan, sooner rather than later, and the political consequences to this will be felt in the next election.”

