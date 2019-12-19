Grassley on Senate Impeachment Trial: ‘I Don’t Want to Hear’ from Any Witnesses

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday’s “Mornings with Maria” offered Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo his reaction to the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Grassley previewed what the trial would look like in the Senate when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) decides to move the impeachment articles forward, saying he does not think the Senate needs to hear from any witnesses.

“First of all, I don’t think we need witnesses, but right now we ought to open it and hear the prosecution from the House of Representatives, we ought to hear the president’s defense, and at that point, you would see about witnesses,” Grassley stated.

Bartiromo asked, “What witnesses would you want to hear from?”

“I don’t want to hear from any of them,” Grassley replied. “What I want to do is determine whether or not the two articles of impeachment that the House of Representatives sent over are a legitimate reason for putting our president out of office, and I’m going to measure it against the Constitution.”

