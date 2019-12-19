Klobuchar: A Woman with Buttigieg’s Resume Wouldn’t Win Nomination

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) argued that a woman who had the same experience as fellow 2020 Democrat South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg wouldn’t be able to win the Democratic nomination.

Klobuchar said, “I do think there’s a double standard. Now, that doesn’t mean that he is not qualified. He is. But do I think that a woman who had lost the statewide race, lost the race for the DNC, was a mayor of a small town would be able to be the candidate to head up our ticket? I don’t. But that’s not my problem. My problem is convincing America that I can be that person. And so, that is my case.”

