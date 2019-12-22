Sen. Jones: It Is Not Unfair for Pelosi to Hold Articles of Impeachment

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said he supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) withholding articles of impeachment from Senate.

Jones said, “Well, I certainly don’t think it’s unfair for her to do that. Lets put it in the proper context of history. You know that the Clinton articles of impeachment were voted on around December 17. They didn’t come over to the United States Senate until around January 6 or 7. Some three weeks later. There was a change in Congress. There’s nothing magic about moving these articles immediately.”

“I think what the speaker is doing is saying, ‘what are the rules going to be when I send house managers over there?” he continued. “What kind of playing field are we going to have? What is the timing off?’ I don’t think that’s unreasonable to try to just simply ask that the Senate majority leader and minority leader sit down, establish those rules going forward before she sends the articles over. She’s not going to hold these forever. We’re going to see these relatively soon, but I don’t think it’s unfair to ask, what are the rules that we’re playing by, when we go and get these over here?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN