GOP Rep. Wright on Impeachment: Pelosi ‘Trying to Set the Stage’ that Senate Trial Is ‘Illegitimate’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) ploy of withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate.

After saying he thinks Pelosi was “forced” into impeachment, Wright argued the House Speaker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are “trying to set the stage” to show the American people that the Senate impeachment trial is “illegitimate.”

“What they’re trying to do, [Pelosi] and Schumer, are trying to set the stage to convince the American people once there is a trial that it’s illegitimate and that the verdict, which we all know is going to be exoneration, is also illegitimate,” Wright remarked. “So, that’s why she’s doing this. And she’s going to hold up those articles as long as she deems it necessary or beneficial to Democrats and it hurts Trump.”

