Sen. Blunt: Trump Gives More Media Access Than Any President in History

On Tuesday, during an interview with Missouri radio station KSSZ, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) argued that President Donald Trump gives more access to media than any president in history.

Blunt said, “If you watch what’s happening on the news every day, this president absolutely is more accessible to the media than any president, I think, in the history of the country. And he communicates through the media, through the social media, in ways that really allow him to dominate the daily conversation in ways that almost nobody else has been able to do.”

