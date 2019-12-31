Sen. Roy Blunt: Impeachment Trial Will End by State of the Union

On Tuesday, during an interview with Missouri radio station KSSZ, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said the impeachment of President Donald Trump would most likely be over by his State of the Union speech scheduled for February 4, 2020.

Blunt said, “The State of the Union, the president has been invited by the speaker to give the State of the Union speech on February the fourth. My guess is we’ll be done with this by the time the president comes.”

He added, “I think we should have had enough time for both the House to fairly present its view of why the president should be impeached and for the president, I’d argue for the first time, to have a chance for his lawyers to explain why he shouldn’t be, and then we’ll have that vote and move on.”

