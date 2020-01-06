Sanders: Soleimani Killing Broke International Law, Will ‘Unleash Some Very, Very Terrible Forces’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the killing of Qasem Soleimani violated international law, and that doing so will lead to “international anarchy” and “unleash some very, very terrible forces.”

Sanders said, “I think it was in violation of international law. This guy was a bad news guy, but he was a ranking official of the Iranian government. And you know what, once you get into violating international law in that sense, you can say there are a lot of bad people all over the world running governments. … But once you start this business of a major country saying, hey, we have the right to assassinate, then you’re unleashing international anarchy.”

He added, “Then, if China does that, if Russia does that, you know, Russia has been implicated under Putin with assassinating dissidents. So, once you’re in the business of assassination, you unleash some very, very terrible forces.”

