Biden: Trump Does Not Get ‘Benefit of the Doubt’ on Iran

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” during a preview clip of an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden said he would not give President Donald Trump “the benefit of the doubt” on the administration’s reasons for the killing of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Biden said, “It takes us closer to war. We are putting 18,000 more troops in the region. Have they planned ahead of time to make sure they secure all the bases we have and all the areas where Americans are more vulnerable because of proxies of Iran?”

Holt asked, “You spent time in the Situation Room, do you give a president, this president the benefit of the doubt when he says there was intelligence of an imminent attack.”

Biden said, “I don’t give him the benefit of the doubt of anything.”

Holt pressed, “You don’t believe him?”

Biden said, “It could be true, but I don’t give him the benefit of the doubt because he’s lied so much about virtually everything.”

