ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is Being Provocative — Iran Is Showing Restraint

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said the escalating tensions with Iran were a result of President Donald Trump “being the provocative person.”

Hostin said, “When we have to take comfort in the fact that Iran is not disproportionately responding to the actions of our president, we are in a really precarious situation. Because it’s our president who is being the provocative person. Iran is the one who is showing restraint when we should be showing the restraint.”

