Dem Rep. Kaptur: Delaying Impeachment Trial So There’s No Verdict Before SOTU ‘Sounds Like a Good Strategy’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) stated that delaying the Senate impeachment trial so there isn’t a verdict before President Trump’s State of the Union “sounds like a good strategy to me.”

Kaptur said, “I think that it’s very important that we create a process whereby the truth can be known. … I think what the speaker is doing is very proper, and I’m glad to see that the Senate, which was less focused on what we’ve been doing in the House, are paying attention and seeing that this temporary pause is an effort to obtain the truth. And I think when John Bolton came out and made some indications that he was willing to come and testify, I think that began to move the dial.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell then asked, “And is it also part of the speaker’s strategy…to delay this trial long enough so that Donald Trump does not have a verdict from that trial before the State of the Union Address?”

Kaptur responded, “Well, that sounds like a good strategy to me.”

