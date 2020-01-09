Ernst: Trump Admin Iran Briefing ‘Done Quite Well’ — ‘I Was Pleased’

Thursday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) had a differing view from her U.S. Senate colleagues Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT) on the briefing a day earlier.

Both Lee and Paul were not pleased with the briefing. However, Ernst had an opposite view on it.

“Well, goodness, they are good friends, and I do enjoy working with them on a number of different issues,” she said. “And I think everybody walked out of the briefing with different ideas. But Joni Ernst’s opinion of the briefing is that it was done quite well. I was very pleased with the information that we were presented. And of course, the briefers cannot tell us who gave them what information and from where. You know, we certainly can’t identify sources out there.”

“But it was very clear that they established a pattern of bad behavior coming from General Soleimani, and they indicated then that the intelligence they had gathered showed that he was going to continue escalating and killing Americans. And so without getting into the details, I felt that it was a very good briefing. It was very well done, and I feel very, very confident in the President’s actions and where we’re headed from here now looking into the future with Iran.

