Gaetz on War Powers Resolution Support: ‘Ludicrous’ to Say Congress Can’t Do Its Job So Military Can Do Its

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defended his vote for the House’s war powers resolution by arguing that Congress needs to “closely guard” its powers under the Constitution and “it’s ludicrous for any of my colleagues to suggest that we have to not do our job so that people in uniform can do theirs.”

Gaetz said, “I think this war powers resolution was worthy of support. Because it did not criticize the president. It did not say he was wrong in killing Soleimani. But he — it did say that if any president wants to drag our nation into another forever Middle East war, that they require the approval of the United States Congress. That’s something I deeply believe.”

Gaetz added, “It’s unfortunate that I think we have members of Congress that depart from what the framers and founders believed would happen. They believed that we would closely guard our Article I powers and that we would ensure that no president would be able to take those away in any sort of affront to what was intended for us to be our responsibility. It’s my belief that declaring war is a non-delegable duty of the United States Congress. And it’s ludicrous for any of my colleagues to suggest that we have to not do our job so that people in uniform can do theirs.”

