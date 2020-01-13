Menendez: Burisma Hack ‘Russia Doing President Trump’s Dirty Work Again’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez (D-NJ) stated that the reported hacking of Ukrainian gas company Burisma is another example of Russia doing “dirty work” for President Trump.

Menendez said, “Well, it’s Russia doing President Trump’s dirty work again. Remember, in the last campaign for president, candidate Trump at the time said, Russia, if you’re hearing me, get Hillary’s emails, and sure enough, they did. And now, the Russians are engaged, once again, in seeking to interfere in our elections and give an advantage to President Trump. And one must ask the question, why do they do so? They do so because they obviously have come to the conclusion that President Trump, in terms of their relationships — his potential relationship with Russia and Putin is better than some of these other candidates, including Vice President Biden.”

