James Carville: Trump ‘Greatest Threat’ America Has Faced Since Fall of Communism

Former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball” that President Donald Trump was “the greatest threat this country has faced since the fall of communism.”

Carville said, “I think that Trump and Trumpism is the greatest threat this country has faced since the fall of communism. And the only way to deal with it is to defeat it. If Michael Bennet is a Democratic nominee, you’re going do get 55 percent of the popular vote and pick up 55 Senate seats. It will be the end of Trumpism. Trumpism doesn’t have to just be defeated at the polls. It’s got to be decimated. It’s got to look like a beat — it’s got to look like Clemson looked like night. Beat and ready to quit. Michael Bennet is the best choice among any Democrat to accomplish that.”

He added, “This is not a normal environment. These Democrats know it’s their responsibility to save this country. If that’s what you want to do, then Michael Bennet is your choice.”

