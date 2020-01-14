McConnell: ‘Little or No Sentiment’ for Motion to Dismiss Impeachment Articles

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that there is “little or no sentiment” among Senate Republicans for a motion to dismiss the impeachment articles against President Trump, and Senate Republicans feel that they should hear the arguments from both sides.

McConnell said, [relevant remarks begin around 34:30] “There is little or no sentiment in the Republican conference for a motion to dismiss. Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments, and we’ve laid out, in this resolution, an opportunity for everybody to sit there — remember, senators can’t say anything, so they’ll have to sit there and listen — to listen carefully to the arguments by both the prosecution and the defense, to follow that up with written questions, submitted through the chief justice, and that means listening to the case, not dismissing the case.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett