Pelosi on Lev Parnas: ‘He’d Be a Credible Witness’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday at her weekly press briefing that Lev Parnas was a “credible witness.”

Lev Parnas accused President Donald Trump of an attempted quid pro quo with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during an MSNBC interview with Rachel Maddow on Wednesday.

A reporter asked, “Parnas is under federal indictment. So would he be a credible witness?”

Pelosi said, “He’d be a credible witness if what he is testifying to relates to the issue at hand, the president’s behavior. But again, they — there is a process for — for how you go forward with witnesses and that’s not done in the basement of the congressional visitors center but in — you know, among those who are making those decisions about how to go forward. And I’m so proud of our managers, our members have been so positive about it and, you know, this is not without risk. They are going to give a great deal of their intellect as an intellectual resource, as patriots gave me a great deal of time, of course, but also they are courageous, let me say it that way, they are courageous.”

