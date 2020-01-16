Sessions to Moderate GOP Senators Reluctant to Vote for Immediate Impeachment Acquittal: ‘Toughen Up’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had advice for so-called moderate Republican senators not yet willing to vote to move ahead on the immediate acquittal of President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial: “toughen up.”

Sessions, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat he occupied for two decades, told host Laura Ingraham he saw this particular impeachment as a “terrible abuse” and argued against senators giving it any real credibility.

“I do think for the Republicans — it is time for them to toughen up,” he said. “There is not an impeachment case here. This is a terrible, terrible abuse of the awesome impeachment power, and the first time this has ever happened in our history. And it should not be done, and so the Republicans need to think clearly. They need to call it what it is — an abuse of the process. And you’re right — they don’t need to give it any real credibility because the evidence is not going to justify this charge, it seems to me quite clearly.”

The Alabama Republican also said he saw calling Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden, as permittable should the Senate decide to allow to call witnesses during the proceedings.

