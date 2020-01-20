Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Monday at the MLK Now 2020 event that the Democrat Party was a “center or center-conservative party” and “not a left party.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I wanted to go back to what you said about our left party. We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center or a center-conservative party. We do not advocate for — we can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare for All, not even a floor vote, that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party. There are left members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.”

She added, “But you’re right. It does convey a certain sentiment about true believers. And there are a lot of true believers in that we can capitalism our way out of poverty in the Democratic Party. If anything, that’s probably the majority. And that’s an area in which I agree with Dr. King that that assessment is flawed.”

