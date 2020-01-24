Blackburn Doubles Down on Vindman Criticism — ‘He Has Had Problems with Going Outside of His Chain of Command’

Critics have come out against Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for not devoting her full attention to the impeachment trial underway in the U.S. Senate, and for daring criticize Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who testified against President Donald Trump in the House’s so-called impeachment inquiry.

Blackburn question Vindman’s role in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President! How is that not vindictive? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

It makes sense that Alexander Vindman leaked the July 25th phone call to his friend (aka the “whistleblower”). They both have lots in common: —Held the same NSC job —Liberals who worked under Obama —Wanted to take out Trump — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Blackburn did not back down from those remarks during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday, noting he had problems in the past.

“We honor the service of every man and woman in uniform,” she said. “But here’s the thing, you look at what his commanders, Vindman’s commanders, have said, and he has a problem with his judgment. That has been pointed out. He had one commander that said he is a political activist in uniform. He has had problems with going outside of his chain of command, which is exactly what he did here.”

“And I talk to a lot of military members on a regular basis,” Blackburn continued. “They have a real problem with some of the things and the manner in which he conducted himself in this matter. What we want to do is make certain that we get to the heart of the issues here. We want to be certain the president is treated fairly. We want to make certain that we move through this and that we get back to the people’s business, things they want to see us do like putting more judges on the federal bench.”

