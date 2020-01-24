Cruz: House Managers Made ‘Serious Tactical Mistake’ Opening Door to Burisma, Hunter Biden Testimony

Friday during Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he saw the House managers in the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump of having made a “tactical mistake” by raising the issue of corruption in Ukraine, and therefore opening a door to inquiries into Burisma and Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden.

“[I] also think the House managers made a serious tactical mistake,” he said. “I think yesterday was very consequential because what they’ve done is they’ve opened the door to Burisma. They’ve opened the door to Hunter Biden testifying. And the reason for that is they have built their whole case on the proposition that they argued. They argued at length yesterday that there is zero basis for any reason to investigate Burisma — that it is completely fake and phony and bogus and without merit.”

“That’s their argument, that the only possible reason to investigate Burisma is illegitimate political motives,” Cruz said. “That’s simply not the case.”

