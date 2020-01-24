Giuliani: I Won’t ‘Sit By and Watch’ My Country Get Sold Out by Biden, Other Dems

President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” spoke out on the Trump Senate impeachment trial and his investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s “corruption.”

Giuliani defended his decision to reveal his findings of Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, and his son’s dealings overseas.

“Am I going to cover it up the way the Democrats and the media cover it up?” Giuliani asked. “Absolutely not! I prosecuted too many corruption cases to sit by and watch my country sold out by a vice president who did it two other times.”

He continued, “This ends hopefully with Biden finally being put under investigation. You don’t think if these things were said about Donald Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. they wouldn’t be under investigation immediately? Instead of putting them under investigation, they want to kill me.”

Giuliani, who has previously said he would “love” to be a witness in the impeachment trial so he can unveil the corruption he has found by the Bidens and other Democrats, advised he will present his “shocking crimes at the highest levels of both governments” over the next weeks.

“The reason these phonies are carrying out this impeachment proceeding is there’s a lot more Democratic corruption in Ukraine than you ever thought. You think it’s just Biden who was cashing in in the Ukraine?” he stated.

