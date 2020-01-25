Barrasso: Schiff ‘Lost Credibility Significantly’ When Evidence Was Presented

Saturday during an appearance on the Fox News Channel following the day’s proceedings of the White House presenting a case in the Senate against impeachment, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) offered his reaction.

According to Barrasso, Schiff was the big loser of the day, given his willingness to exaggerate specific details of the case.

“Now we are starting to hear the rest of the story,” Barrasso said. “What we see coming out is evidence I think undermined the Democrat case and undermined Congressman Schiff’s credibility. I think he lost credibility significantly this morning as the evidence was presented.”

The Wyoming Republican cited the call transcript between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky being read in the proceedings, followed by lead House manager Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) version read during the House proceeding, which he said caused a visible reaction from Schiff and other members of the U.S. Senate.

“He is 100% partisan,” he added. “He thinks the 2016 election was fixed and unfair. He also said the 2020 election is going to be unfair because he doesn’t trust the American voters. He wants to be the judge, the jury, the executioner. He wants to take Donald Trump not just out of office but his name off the ballot. I think he is trying to influence the upcoming election, just as much as the last one and what I would expect from a very partisan process that was rushed, that basically was what I thought was a political stunt. And then holding the articles for 33 days before sending them to the Senate. And that’s what you get when you have a sloppy, rushed process that is 100% partisan.”

