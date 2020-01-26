Lofgren: Impeachment Would Be ‘Almost Moot’ After 2020 Election

House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that it would have been “almost moot” to wait until after the 2020 election to impeach President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: Congresswoman, you — you told senators this week — quote — “Don’t surrender to the president’s stonewalling” — unquote. But what do you say to those who say, that’s what exactly what the House Democrats did by not going to court to try to force subpoenas and force witnesses?

LOFGREN: We did go to court, as you know.

TAPPER: But you didn’t pursue it in court. You ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate.

LOFGREN: Ultimately, we realized we had the evidence we were going to get, and that it was sufficient to prove our case.

TAPPER: But didn’t you surrender to the president’s stonewalling, in that sense?

LOFGREN: Well, in that — I guess, in that sense, we did, because, if we had waited for three or four years, the election would be over. The issue would be almost moot. If he is committing a high crime and misdemeanor now, and continuing to do it, we need to act. Now, the McGahn subpoena —‚we subpoenaed him last April, and we’re not going to get an answer on that probably until next year.