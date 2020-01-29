Manchin: ‘I Really Do’ Think Hunter Biden Is a Relevant Witness in Impeachment Trial

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC voiced his support for calling on witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Manchin said there “definitely” should be witnesses in the trial, adding that anybody who has “pertinent information has to be considered as a witness.”

“I definitely think there has to be witnesses,” stated Manchin. “Now, who those witnesses are, I would say had to be pertinent to the charges brought against the president. Anybody that has pertinent information has to be considered as a witness.”

MSNBC’s Willie Geist then asked Manchin if he thinks Hunter Biden should be a witness.

“You know, I think so,” Manchin replied. “I really do. I don’t have a problem there because this is why we are where we are. Now, I think that he could clear himself of what I know and what I’ve heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong no matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican — and not go home and say, ‘Well, I protected one …’ No, if it’s relevant, it should be there.”

