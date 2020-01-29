Scarborough: Pompeo a ‘Sycophant’ — ‘He’s Become More Trumpian’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough blasted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over an interaction he had with National Public Radio reporter Mary Louise Kelly in which she later accused Pompeo of berating her for breaking their off-the-record agreement.

Scarborough said Pompeo used to be “independent-minded” but is now a “sycophant” and “more Trumpian” as a result of working with President Donald Trump.

“Let me ask you, Bob Costa, about Mike Pompeo,” Scarborough began. “Give us some background on the guy. I talked to him during the transition, talked to him actually before he went to talk to Donald Trump about possibly working in the administration, and my read on Pompeo and what I had been told by other people who worked with him in Congress was that he was independent-minded, that the whip operation wouldn’t go to him because the guy would vote his mind and couldn’t be pushed around by party leaders.”

“I actually saw that as a good sign, I also saw his background as a good sign, sort of his pedigree from West Point and Harvard, thinking that this guy would stand on his own two feet, and yet many people, including myself, think the guy has shamed himself time and time again. He’s a sycophant and he’s become more Trumpian. Trump has influenced him instead of West Point … influencing Donald Trump. What can you tell us politically — what are the political motivations of Mike Pompeo? Why do we see this sort of aberrant behavior coming from him time and time again?” he asked.

