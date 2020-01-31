Klobuchar: ‘I Literally Can’t Believe’ GOP Shutting Out Witnesses — The Truth Will Come Out

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) expressed her dissatisfaction that Republican senators voted against witnesses on MSNBC’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial Friday.

Klobuchar said, “I literally can’t believe that they are doing this because we know it’s not going to take five years for the truth to come out, it’s not going to take five months, it’s going to be five weeks or maybe five days. And they denied the public 75% of who want to see witness, that opportunity to see people testify under oath.”

She added, “The fact that they are shutting out witnesses is just part of the argument that I will be making when it comes to appealing to people who maybe didn’t vote last time or maybe even voted for Trump, but they understand that there is something bigger than this guy in the White House and that is the heart of America.”

