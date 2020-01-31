Nunes: Schiff and Nadler Are ‘Going to Subpoena John Bolton’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) predicted that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Nunes said, “I actually have some bad news for you tonight…the president’s going to be acquitted. But the problem is, this isn’t going to end. I just can’t imagine that Adam Schiff, after three-and-a-half years of this nonsense, and Jerry Nadler are not going to continue this, right? They’re going to go back and they’re going to subpoena John Bolton. We’re going to have the same exact thing that you’ve been seeing for the last three-and-a-half years. I just think you should prepare.”

