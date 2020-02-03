CNN’s Cuomo: Senate GOP Made a ‘Faustian’ Bargain with Trump — ‘Surrendered’ Their Dignity to Him

CNN host Chris Cuomo said on Monday during his network’s broadcast of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that Republican senators voting against witnesses was a “deal with the devil.”

Cuomo said, “The president has absolutely learned a lesson. And the lesson is he owns this party. He has them in his hand, and when he squeezes his hand, they squeal. He knows he can do whatever he wants. He has more power than any president I’ve seen in my lifetime within his own party. He’s also right that it is a ‘hoax.’ Because the idea of finding things to be wrong and sitting as a senator on a tribunal where you’re supposed to be a trier of the facts and not having witnesses is a hoax.”

Cuomo went on to employ the term “Faustian” to describe the situation.

He added, “I said it was Faustian. Faust made his deal with the Devil. He wanted everything now and would sell his soul later on. The crossroads here is the vote on witnesses. When you went bad on witnesses, you surrendered your dignity as a senator who was doing a job pointed by the Constitution.”

