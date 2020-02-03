Van Hollen: I Don’t Think Impeachment Will Make ‘a Major Difference’ in 2020 Race

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that he doesn’t think impeachment will make “a major difference one way or another,” in the 2020 presidential race, but that the vote on additional witnesses and documents in the Senate’s impeachment trial might impact some Senate races.

Van Hollen said, “So, overall, this was a moment where everybody had to do their constitutional duty. The House of Representatives was right to move forward, given the president’s abuse of power. In terms of the election, I don’t see a major difference one way or another, except very possibly in some of the Senate races, where you had Republican senators really failing to do their duty by participating in the cover-up. It could make a difference there. As we know, 75% of Americans recognize that a fair trial requires witnesses and documents. And when Republican senators voted to deny the public — and that information, that could have an impact.”

