Warren: I’ll Take Donations from Bloomberg

During CNN’s coverage of Friday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that she will accept donations from fellow 2020 Democrat former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg if she wins the party’s nomination and she believes “that we should not be selling access to our time.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Mayor Bloomberg…has said that if he’s not the nominee, he’s willing to support whoever is. If that’s you, would you take his money?”

Warren responded, “Sure. Because look, what I believe is that we should not be selling access to our time. You know, this isn’t for special meetings and listen to my little issue. This is about how our democracy should work. I get it, rich people can own more shoes than the rest of us, more cars than the rest of us, maybe more houses than the rest of us, but, by golly, they shouldn’t own a bigger share of our democracy. And that is why, for me, I think we should not be doing these campaigns, either letting billionaires finance themselves, or using unlimited spending through super PACs, which everybody on that stage was using, except Amy and me.”

