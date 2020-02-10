CA Gov. Newsom: Lindsey Graham ‘an Embarrassment,’ McConnell ‘Dangerous’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) criticized Republican senators who supported President Donald Trump on ABC’s “The View” on Monday, going as far as to call Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) an “embarrassment” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “dangerous.”

Newsom said, “Hey, I’m not going to turn into Lindsey Graham. I’m going to stand on principle. I’m going to fight for our adverse populations, fight for women’s rights, for the environment, for my kids and grandkids. We’re going to stand up to a bully. We’re not going to capitulate. We’re going to do the right damn thing. We’re not trying to put a crowbar in the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, our folks, we’re going to have their backs, and he needs to know that. Again, we’re winning. We’re not losing. So you know what? Damn it. We need people to stand up on principle. We need people to stand up for a cause.’

When Co-host Joy Behar asked why Republicans do not stand up to Trump, Newsom said, “They’re legitimately scared.”

Behar asked, “Lindsey Graham is that scared?”

Newsom said, “He’s an embarrassment. He’s an embarrassment. He really Is.”

Asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Newsom said, “Mitch McConnell is dangerous, not just an embarrassment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN