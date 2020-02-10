DNC Chair Perez: Anyone Walking Down Fifth Avenue Would Be Better Than Trump

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Monday on MSNBC that after a recent poll showing many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates would beat President Donald Trump, any stranger walking down Fifth Avenue in New York City would be a better presidential candidate than Trump.

Perez said, “We have a deep bench. Every single one of these candidates, as Chris just pointed out, can beat Donald Trump. I could go on Fifth Avenue and find a stranger that would be a better candidate than Donald Trump.”

He added, “I want to underscore, today’s budget. Budgets are moral documents. They reflect the values of whatever the governing body is here. A president who wants to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, who wants to chop the EPA by 26%, that reflects the moral decay of this administration, the lies of this administration. We’re going to win because we’re going to organize and talk about all these issues.”

