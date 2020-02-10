Perez on Iowa: ‘We All Fell Short’ and ‘I Apologize for That’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” DNC Chair Tom Perez apologized for the problems with the Iowa caucuses and stated that “we all fell short. … We’re all in this together. We all succeed together. And when we fall, we fall together.”

Perez said, “Well, let me be very clear, we all fell short. While the Iowa party administers the election, we provide help. We have a partnership with our state parties. We’re all in this together. We all succeed together. And when we fall, we fall together. And we fell short. And I’m here to say, I apologize for that.”

