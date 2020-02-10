Rick Scott: If a Trump Supporter Attacked Dem Volunteers, Trump Would Get Blamed

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacted to a man driving his van into a Republican Party tent in Duval County, FL by stating, “if it had been a Trump supporter, then it would all have been caused by Donald Trump.”

Scott said, “[T]hink about it, if it had been a Trump supporter, then it would all have been caused by Donald Trump. 100%. So, now, that it’s somebody that’s trying to stop Republicans, who’s responsible on the Democratic side? They’re not going to hold anybody responsible.”

Host Guy Benson then stated that he doesn’t believe in blaming violence on political speech, but if the perpetrator was a Republican, “This would be a national story, and it wouldn’t just be blaming Trump and his rhetoric. … They would be in your office. They’d be calling for a statement. Will you weigh in on the president’s rhetoric and should he calm down in the words he’s using? Because look what his supporters are doing. This would become a whole effort to tar, not just the president, but the party, and other people in the party.”

Scott responded, “Right. And I haven’t seen any of the Democrats say they shouldn’t be doing this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett