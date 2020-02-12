Warren: New Hampshire Results ‘A Disappointment’

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that the results in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary were “a disappointment” for her, but that it will be “a long primary process.”

Warren said, “So, it is a disappointment, of course. People worked hard, and I’m grateful for every volunteer, every person who pitched in, everyone who gave us five bucks. But I’ll tell you, 98% of people still haven’t been heard from. We still have 55 states and territories, and this is going to be a long primary process.”

