Klobuchar on Barr: ‘I’d Be Glad if He Resigned,’ He Should Come Before Judiciary Committee

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "I never wanted William Barr in office in the first place and I am the one who took him on at those hearings... I'd be glad if he resigned." pic.twitter.com/kjapuayelN

While speaking to reporters on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that she would “be glad” if Attorney General William Barr resigned, but he isn’t, and Barr should come before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Klobuchar said, “I never wanted William Barr in office in the first place, and I’m the one that took him on at those hearings. What I do want to have right now, and I’d be glad if he resigned, but let’s look at the facts here. Number one, he’s not going to resign. But number two, why don’t we have him come before the Judiciary Committee, which I’ve advocated for, so we can put him under oath and ask our questions? He has now agreed to come before the House Judiciary Committee. That is a good thing, and I would like him to come before the Senate, if Lindsey Graham would call him. Because, under oath, we are going to be able to get the information that I want to get about the political influence of this White House, what — how this decision was made that led to these four career prosecutors to leave their workplace.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett