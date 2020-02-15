Maher: All the Moderate 2020 Dems ‘Are Quite Progressive’

During an interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that all the moderates in the 2020 Democratic field “are quite progressive.”

Maher stated, “So, now here’s the thing with the Democratic Party, and what we’ve been hearing all week is, Bernie Sanders won in New Hampshire, but the people in the moderate lane — and I’m sure this drives you crazy. Because it lumps you, and people don’t like to be lumped, so I’m sorry, but the truth is that there’s — America likes our contests like our sports. There’s got to be an American Conference and a National Conference so we have a Super Bowl. In the Democratic Party, it’s the far left…and then the moderate lane, even though all you moderates are quite progressive.”

