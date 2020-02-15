Schweizer: Sanders’ Family Has ‘Become Quite Wealthy Through His Public Service’

During an interview with CBS 12 on Friday, Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer, the author of the book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) family has “become quite wealthy through his public service.”

Schweizer said, “I found that, really, over the course of 30 years, beginning when he was mayor of Burlington, VT, when he was in Congress, later, when he was in the U.S. Senate, he has steered lots of money to his family. Sometimes taxpayer money, sometimes campaign money. So, his family’s become quite wealthy through his public service.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett